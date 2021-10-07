CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,882 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Score Media and Gaming by 31,956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,360 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCR opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. On average, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

