Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 125,133 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

