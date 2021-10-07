Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

