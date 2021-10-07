SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Okta by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Okta by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 853,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $231.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

