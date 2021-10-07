Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

