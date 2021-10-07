Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,603 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Impinj by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

