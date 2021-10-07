Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 3,729 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.87 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.