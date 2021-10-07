Zacks: Analysts Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 over the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

