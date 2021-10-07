Denise Gibson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider Denise Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.91 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of A$99,060.00 ($70,757.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.