West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

