MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,223,767.44 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $466.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

