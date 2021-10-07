Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.29. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

