iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,009 shares.The stock last traded at $73.53 and had previously closed at $73.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 123,289 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 142,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

