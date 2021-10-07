HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading 6.4% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. 39,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,059,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 69.13% and a net margin of 64.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

