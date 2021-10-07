Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 161,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,658,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

