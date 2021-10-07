Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 926.0 days.

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIPKF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.27 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

