OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $28.33. OLO shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,549 shares of company stock worth $8,441,942.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

