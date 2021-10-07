Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

CWST stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.