$0.13 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $315.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

