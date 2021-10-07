Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

