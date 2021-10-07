Analysts Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

