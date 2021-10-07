Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Sells 4,077 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $137,517.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XM stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion and a PE ratio of -67.36.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

