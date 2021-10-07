Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $388,500.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

