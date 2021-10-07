Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 501 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $353.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

