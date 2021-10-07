Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,500 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $334,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

