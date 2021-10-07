Zachary Levenick Acquires 15,300 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

NYSE BNED opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

