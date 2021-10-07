Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,537. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

