Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 497 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Shares of PXD opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $184.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

