Stacy D. Hardin Sells 5,100 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 274.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

