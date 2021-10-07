Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 430 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.90 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

