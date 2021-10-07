Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 13,961 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

