Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 42.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 28.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 186,432 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

