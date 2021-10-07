Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PHM opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

