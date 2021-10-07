Lance Torgerson Sells 4,748 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of CVEO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $305.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.