Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.24 and last traded at $143.73. Approximately 3,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,140,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

