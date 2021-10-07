Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 4.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

