Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 45,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,800,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.