Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.06. 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 96,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

