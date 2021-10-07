Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $113,040.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.
YMAB stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
