Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

