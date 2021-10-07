CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $174,499,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

DISCA opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

