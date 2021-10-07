CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $462,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

