CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 517.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 420.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 239,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.