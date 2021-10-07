Ryan M. Scott Sells 2,226 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

