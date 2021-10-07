State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 132,789 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,789 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.