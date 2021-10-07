State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,833 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,157 shares of company stock valued at $296,744,256 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $285.76 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.78 and a 200 day moving average of $299.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -244.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

