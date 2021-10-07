CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

