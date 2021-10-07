BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

