Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

