KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of KKR opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

